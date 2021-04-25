১৮৫৯ সালে থেকে ১০ বছর ধরে এক ফরাসী কূটনীতিকের তত্ত্বাবধানে খনন হওয়া সুয়েজ খাল দিয়ে এখন প্রতিবছর লেনদেন হয় ৩০ কোটি টন মালামাল। ১৫ লাখ শ্রমিকের ঘামে তৈরি হওয়া এই খাল কীভাবে হয়ে উঠল আধুনিক যুগের সিল্ক রুট? কেন সুয়েজ থমকে গেলে থমকে যাবে আন্তর্জাতিক বাণিজ্য?
The Suez Canal is an artificial sea-level waterway in Egypt, connecting the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea through the Isthmus of Suez and dividing Africa and Asia. In 1858, Ferdinand de Lesseps formed the Suez Canal Company for the express purpose of building the canal.