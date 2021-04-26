অস্ট্রেলিয়ার হোবার্টের বোমারিস চিড়িয়াখানায় বেঞ্জামিন নামের থাইলাসিনটি মারা যায়। এরপর আর থাইলাসিনের দেখা মেলেনি। একরকম বিলুপ্তই হয়ে যায় তাসমানিয়ান টাইগার নামের পরিচিত এই প্রাণীটি। তবে সম্প্রতি বেশ কিছু রিপোর্ট এসেছে যে, থাইলাসিনদের আবার দেখা যাচ্ছে। অস্ট্রেরিয়াতেই এদের দেখা পেয়েছেন কেউ কেউ।
This article is in Bengali language. It's about the extinct animal Thylacine which is also called Tasmanian Tiger. Recently Thylacines spotted at least eight times according to officials.
