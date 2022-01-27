For Colomboscope 2022, painter and sculptor Rajni Perera journeyed to Sri Lanka and took part in a creative residency under the wings of celebrated pottery artist Sarath Chandrajeewa. Rajni spent time experimenting with studio pottery, gaining inspiration from utilitarian clay vessels found across the island. Here's a sneak peek at her work for this year's festival.
As the official local digital media partner for Colomboscope 2022, Roar Media is bringing you updates, coverage, and various stories from the contemporary arts festival.
For Colomboscope 2022, painter and sculptor Rajni Perera journeyed to Sri Lanka and took part in a creative residency under the wings of celebrated pottery artist Sarath Chandrajeewa. Rajni spent time experimenting with studio pottery, gaining inspiration from utilitarian clay vessels found across the island. Here's a sneak peek at her work for this year's festival.
As the official local digital media partner for Colomboscope 2022, Roar Media is bringing you updates, coverage, and various stories from the contemporary arts festival.