Culminating in eight diverse and lively episodes held at Lak Cafe in Viharamahadevi Park, here’s a look at The Hearing Voices Cafe by Colomboscope, an event that featured a variety of creative readings, conversations, and performances on topics that matter.

An official local digital media partner for Colomboscope 2022, Roar Media is bringing you updates, coverage, and various stories from the contemporary arts festival that was held earlier this year.