There is good reason Colombedouin made it at the top of our list of ‘5 Sri Lankan Instagrammers You Must Follow.’ Abdul Halik, a.k.a Colombedouin, has been able to prove time and again that there is extra in the ordinary and magic in the mundane.

The allure in his photography is not based on exotic destinations and rare wildlife, it’s on everyday life. Abdul’s street photography captures the little things we overlook as we make our way through our routinized days – from the corner thambili kade to the reflection of a rainy day puddle. His platform of choice, Instagram, is not uncommon either; it’s saturated with millions of images but it’s a certain spark which Abdul brings to his photographs that’s gained him over 20,000 followers.

This is why Colombedouin has been engaging enough to have a curated collection of his Instagram stream exhibited at the Saskia Fernando Gallery, in Colombo and the Galle Fort. It previews today and will be on display until the 23rd of November, and we think it is definitely worth stopping by.

For more information, event details are available here.