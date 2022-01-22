With the launch of the seventh edition of Colomboscope on the 21st of January, this year's festival is set to showcase an array of artists from across the globe in a vibrant 9-day festival taking place across 6 unique and different locations.

Join Artistic Director Natasha Ginwala and Festival Curator Anushka Rajendran for a sneak peak at what the interdisciplinary arts festival brings to the city this year.

As the official local digital media partner for Colomboscope 2022, Roar Media is bringing you updates, coverage, and various stories from the contemporary arts festival.