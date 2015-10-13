Having come across the article on the Veddahs that we published a while back, our reader, Moin Ashraf, got in touch with us with some of his photographs, which provide a more intimate look into the lives of Veddahs. Here’s a couple of amazing and educational shots we thought you’d like to see.
-
The elders pose for a photograph: Life for the veddahs is not easy; hard work is a necessity to ensure the tribe is fed and safe. But the veddahs will always find the time to kick back and indulge in a bit of a musical interlude at some point in their busy day. They particularly enjoy playing a flute made from wood and bamboo obtained from their surroundings. This creates a serene, melodious tune and it’s quite relaxing to listen to.
-
A veddah hunter. The veddahs survive on game that is brought in by these hunters.
-
They rely solely on water from this stream, which is utilized for drinking and washing
-
As they live in seclusion, they cannot compare their living conditions with others, to determine whether or not they are better off. They are satisfied with their way of life.
-
The thatched roof of a mud house belonging to one the indigenous families.
-
A partitioned room for cooking in a kiln.
-
Their active lifestyle keeps them fit and lean, increases their ability to concentrate and stay focused and also helps keeps their minds sharp.
-
While visitors may believe that their living standards are below average, their children are not deprived of education as some of them attend the local school run by the village headman.
-
A young heir undergoes leadership training conducted by his seniors.
-
One of their many rituals: breaking the coconut while reciting an incantation.
-
Veddahs assemble at night to partake in a ritual.
-
The traditional ritual of dancing around a fire is one of the features distinct to the veddahs, displaying both cultural unity and worship. While dancing, each devotee hums an incantation which sounds like a melodious tune to the drum beat. Sticks are tied with leaves on top of the fire to indicate the border in which the dance is performed. The entire ritual takes about an hour: the command is given by the chief and the performance takes place whenever they feel the need to for it so it happens at random times during the year.