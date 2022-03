Legendary English theatre director Jerome De Silva is marking 52 years in theatre, and 30 years since he formed ‘The Workshop Players’. Now, with a brand-new group, the ‘Lionel Wendt Workshop Players’ he is back with a trilingual, satirical play called ‘Akuna’ - on the boards at the Lionel Wendt today, tomorrow and on Sunday. Watch him on #TheDebrief with our Editor-in-Chief, Roel Raymond.