The latest Minuwangoda COVID-19 cluster has disproportionately impacted garment workers, more than 1000 of whom have tested positive for the virus this past week. This is, however, only the latest in a series of blows SriLanka’s apparel industry has been dealt throughout the course of the pandemic. From reduced orders to rising unemployment, here’s a breakdown of how the industry responsible for nearly half of the country’s total exports has been impacted by COVID-19.