Three of our most vital industries have been hit hardest by the ongoing #COVID19 pandemic. Together, the apparel industry, migrant workers and the tourism industry contribute to roughly a quarter of Sri Lanka's total GDP, but with the latest #COVID19 cluster impacting garment workers, migrant workers stuck abroad and unable to return home, and the tourism industry at a standstill, employees in all three of the industries are facing significant challenges. Here's a summary of each industry's contributions to the Sri Lankan economy and how the pandemic may impact their workforce and profits.