Navigating the economic challenges brought about by the pandemic has been no easy feat. In our series ‘CIMA Super Heroes’, powered by CIMA, we sit down with some of Sri Lanka’s top business leaders to learn how they guided their organisations through these uncertain times.

In episode three, we spoke to the Chief Financial Officer of AIA Insurance Gavin D’Rosairo to discuss strategy and the initiatives undertaken by one of Sri Lanka’s leading insurance providers in navigating COVID-19 and helping customers and staff mitigate the pandemic’s overall impact on their finances and personal well being.