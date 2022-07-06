“What we see is that this is the worst man-made disaster to the agriculture sector since gaining independence in 1948.”

As a result of an ill-advised ban on chemical fertilisers and pesticides, a foreign exchange crisis, and now an islandwide fuel shortage, Sri Lankans should be bracing themselves for a food shortage towards the end of this year.

Professor Buddhi Marambe of the Faculty of Agriculture at the University of Peradeniya explains what decisions put us in this position, how the crisis is already affecting the affordability of food for low-income families, and why compromising food security will inevitably lead to disaster.