Hasitha Premaratne Talks Apparel And Promoting Economic Growth

Reviving the economy on the heels of a global pandemic and skyrocketing inflation is unlike any challenge Sri Lanka has ever faced before. In our series ‘CIMA Super Heroes’, we sit down with some of Sri Lanka’s top business leaders to learn how they guided their organisations through these uncertain times.

In episode 4, Chief Strategy Officer & Group Finance Director of Brandix Apparel Limited Hasitha Premaratne gives us his insights on how Sri Lanka’s apparel sector can help the country foster long-term economic growth and recovery.