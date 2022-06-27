Renuka Suraweera would be the first to tell you: batik is an art. It requires training, skills, and experience. But that hasn't stopped her from mastering the art form, kickstarting her own business, and teaching others. Roo Siru Bathik is a prime example of a flourishing business driven by passion.

In commemoration of World Micro-, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day, Roar and ILO Sri Lanka are bringing you incredible stories of entrepreneurs from rural regions of Sri Lanka who battled through the economic repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic and came out stronger than before.