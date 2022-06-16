In the mid-1800s, Sri Lanka was a nation renowned for producing high-quality coffee. Today, with the country's re-emerging coffee culture, speciality coffee provides immense potential for the country to be a key player in the global coffee trade.

This year, the first ever 'Sri Lanka Coffee Festival' organised by the Market Development Facility, in partnership with the Sri Lankan coffee industry, brought together various stakeholders in a unique celebration of home-grown speciality coffee. Here's how the events of the day unfolded.