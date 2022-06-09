Reviving the economy on the heels of a global pandemic and skyrocketing inflation is unlike any challenge Sri Lanka has ever faced before. In our series ‘CIMA Super Heroes’, powered by CIMA, we sit down with some of Sri Lanka’s top business leaders to learn how they guided their organisations through these uncertain times.

In episode 4, we speak with Assistant Vice President for Business Development of Maritime, Freight & Logistics Sectors Dhashma Karunaratne for her insights on how trade and logistics can help Sri Lanka bounce back sustainably from COVID-19 and economic depression as well as her work in promoting gender equality within the sector.