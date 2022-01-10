[email protected] is a private-sector initiative to support and stimulate the growth of Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Sri Lanka in order to help the country reach high-income status by 2048, when it reaches 100 years of independence from colonial Britain.

[email protected]'s General Manager Rashmi Pieris Paranavithana spoke to Roar Media’s Editor-in-Chief, Roel Raymond about the goals, process and plans that underpin their vision for the country and why they feel SMEs are the backbone of the economy.