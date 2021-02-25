Colombo’s slowly disappearing wetlands are essential to the city’s inhabitants, with benefits ranging from flood protection to providing numerous families with essential livelihoods. Few of the city’s rapidly multiplying development projects have prioritised their preservation, but wetlands are a rare and defining feature of Colombo’s landscape that could potentially help its advancement, rather than hinder it.
Information sourced from: World Bank, Daily FT and Slycan Trust
Footage sourced from: EFL Sri Lanka, Parrot Fish Collective, World Bank, Devin Mindiya, Destination Sri Lanka, Kelani Valley Railway Project, Lancet, Ada Derana and the Ministry of Highways.