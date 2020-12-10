The “world’s loneliest elephant” has finally found a family. The fight to free #Kaavan began in 2016, when local and international animal rights groups began to petition for his release from the Islamabad Zoo, where he was left all alone after his partner Saheli died in 2012. After years of campaigning and a high-profile intervention from pop icon Cher, the Asian elephant was transported more than 4,000 km from Pakistan to Cambodia in November, where he is gradually settling in at his new home, and with his new companions.