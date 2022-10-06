Strong Foundations – Episode 02 – Mangrove Restoration

Mangroves are one of our most valuable and critically endangered natural ecosystems.

In episode 2 of our Strong Foundations, Sadé Greenwood journeys to the rural, scenic coastline Trincomalee to find out how the Tokyo Cement Group is working together with the Sri Lanka Navy to reforest Sri Lanka’s lost mangrove habitats.

Strong Foundations: Conservation and Community is our brand new series that explores the importance of environmental conservation and community empowerment in Sri Lanka through a number of impactful CSR initiatives by the Tokyo Cement Group.