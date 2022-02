Have you ever seen a flock of 2,0000 flamingos in one place? If you visit Mannar any time between now and April, there’s a good chance that you might.

The greater flamingo is a migrant bird species that calls the salterns and lagoons of Mannar, Jaffna and Bundala home during the winter months. When they arrive, they’re a pale pink colour, which grows darker and more vibrant as a result of their food source: algae crustaceans.