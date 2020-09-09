Sometime in late July this year, Dr Udan Fernando, a researcher, met someone who had been stranded in Sri Lanka for months due to COVID-19-related travel restrictions. This person had lived for over 40 years overseas and had been back on a short holiday when he was stranded.

Dr Fernando learned this man had not given up his Sri Lankan citizenship despite living for so long overseas, and had, in fact, decided he would cast his vote at the Sri Lanka 2020

Parliamentary election for the very first time while he was here.This short film documents his experience and reflections, on what it means to be Sri Lankan.