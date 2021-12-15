BROUGHT TO YOU BY:
Gender-based violence threatens many women and girls in Sri Lanka. Often, the lack of financial independence has been a key factor in maintaining these dangerous situations. To address this issue, Sri Lanka must promote a landscape that is beneficial to women entrepreneurs. In line with this, Lankan Angel Network launched the I Am Her: Her Brand programme with Women In Need (WIN) as the Impact Partner to empower women through entrepreneurship. We spoke to some of the women leaders who participated in it.