Media plays a critical role in both combating and disseminating hate speech. Hate speech and the rise of violent extremist ideologies have thus become a global phenomenon that needs to be addressed. That is why in our effort to understand and learn critical media literacy, these topics have become important.

Our third and final webinar, developed in collaboration with UNDP and UNESCO, on the theme 'Engage to Disengage' will tell you how journalists behave when addressing hate speech.