Port City recently held a 'Student Design Competition' under the theme 'Envision The Future'. The competition invited Sri Lankan artists to contribute ideas for two of Port City's new public displays, the 'Dream' and 'Vitality', which are meant to be celebrations of design and innovation.

The winners of the competition will be announced during the livestream of the finale, which can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/events/365085414752179