On ‘The Debrief’ today, Roel Raymond speaks to Foreign Secretary Admiral (Prof.) Jayantha Colombage on Sri Lanka’s strategy for the 46th UNHRC sessions that begins today (Feb 22) and will end on March 23, 2021.

How does the government of Sri Lanka plan to defend its position? What will it say in response to the points raised by Human Rights Commissioner Michelle Bachelet in her report, due to be tabled at sessions? All this and more.