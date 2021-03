Today we introduce ‘The Debrief’: our new series of incisive, in-depth interviews with key personalities, conducted by Roel Raymond.

In our first interview, we catch-up with Co-Cabinet Spokesman and Minister for Mass Media and Information, Keheliya Rambukwella, who spoke on a variety of topics, including his entry into politics, sportsmanship, how he tried his hand and film producing - and of course, not forgetting the upcoming UNHRC sessions and proposed amendments to the Press Council Act.