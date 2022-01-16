Dominic Kellar is perhaps the most well-known of current English theatre actors: Not only is he a radio personality, but he has also featured in a number of TV commercials, and is the original hero in the wildly popular political comedy, ‘Pusswedilla’.



Now, coming off from acting a key role in a feature film, Kellar talks about playing Lionel Wendt in ‘Alborada’ — directed by the exceedingly talented Ashoka Handagama — and what the transition from English theatre to mainstream film was like.