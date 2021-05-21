With Sri Lanka in the initial stages of immunising the public against COVID-19, myths and misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines and their alleged side-effects abound. As we endure a deadly spike in COVID-19 cases across the island, mass vaccination is the singular most viable way to contain the spread of the virus, and the lack of concise and accurate information to appease commonly held doubts may stand in the way of many citizens’ ability to protect themselves and those around them. Compiled here, for this purpose, are the facts behind the most popular myths about COVID vaccines.