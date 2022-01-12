Sri Lankans love cars. Since the very first one entered the island in 1902, and in the 120 years since, the country’s vehicle population has grown despite recurring import restrictions and the economic instability brought on by the civil war. Car enthusiasts and everyday vehicle owners have built a culture of passion for and pride in the vehicles they drive, and an appreciation for what it took for the country to get here. Here’s a brief history of Sri Lanka’s relationship with modern transportation.