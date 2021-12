In 1940, at the age of 18, Prince Philip bought his first ever car while he was posted to a British naval base in Trincomalee, British Ceylon.

The second-hand 1935 Standard Nine — now with a mileage of 93,040 kilometres, is a centrepiece of the small museum at Colombo’s Galle Face Hotel, where the Prince visited it twice before his death earlier this year, at the age of 99.