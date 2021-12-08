NASA’s Apollo 11 spaceflight made history in July 1969 when it became the first to land humans on the moon. The historic moon landing was followed by five more — and Apollo 12, which took 3 astronauts to the moon, landed in November 1969.

The following year, the three Apollo 12 astronauts — Charles Conrad Jr., Richard F. Gordon Jr., and Alan L. Bean — visited Ceylon as part of a goodwill tour, spending several days on the island and gifting the country four particles of ‘moon dust’ from their travels.