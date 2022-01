In 1938, Nazi leader Heinrich Himmler sent a five-member team on an expedition through South Asia to trace the origins of the Aryan race — which they believed was the ‘master race’.

On their way to Tibet via India, the group stopped in Ceylon, influenced by the work of German orientalist Wilhelm Geiger, who speculated that Sinhala was possibly an Aryan language, and that #SriLanka had a potential connection to the Aryans. #lka