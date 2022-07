In episode 3 of ‘The Visionary’ series, we meet Moses Akash De Silva, Founder of the Voice for Voiceless Foundation.

A non-profit initiative against violence, oppression, injustice, and crime, the foundation was inspired by Akash’s own journey as an orphan, and his drive to empower others like him. Here’s how the foundation provides shelter, education, and support to marginalised individuals, empowering children and elders alike.