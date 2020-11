Wijesuriya Uncle travels from Maggona in the Kalutara district to earn a daily wage by playing well-known tunes at the Borella junction. It is people like him who are the hardest hit by the #COVID19 pandemic, so let’s do what we can to reach out and lend a helping hand to anyone that needs it at this time.

