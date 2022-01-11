When Indrajith Kumara enrolled in Jaffna University 8 years ago, he barely spoke a word of Tamil. Originally from Kurungala, he set out to learn the language as quickly and as fluently as possible in order to adapt to life in Jaffna.

On campus, he met Arunya, a Trincomalee native who barely spoke any Sinhala. While getting to know each other, they slowly and painstakingly began to learn each others’ languages, adapting to cultural and social differences along the way.

Now married to Arunya, Indrajith runs a YouTube channel called ‘Sinhala Tamil cClassroom’, that teaches both languages through short, conversational videos and longer lectures about reading and writing. His videos have garnered more than 2.5 million views, and according to Indrajith, reflect a clear demand for content that bridges linguistic and cultural barriers.