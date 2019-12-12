eng
Login
Contributor Platform
Articles
Featured Videos
Quick Videos
Spotlight
In The Know
Everyday Sri Lanka
Culture & Identities
Histories
Environment & Wildlife
Startups
Food
Travel
Insights
Apps
Gears
Events - Life
Events - Tech
Reports
Quick Video
In The Know
Carl Muller No More
Kris Thomas
&
Thamilesh Chandran
12 Dec 2019
Share
Save for later
RECOMMENDED
Play Video
Play
Progress: NaN%
Duration Time
0:00
Non-Fullscreen
Remembering Sri Lanka's maverick poet and author.
Download the Roar App
Share Your Reactions or Comments Below
fascinated
0 Readers
informed
0 Readers
happy
0 Readers
sad
5 Readers
angry
0 Readers
amused
0 Readers