Cyclone 'Burevi' made landfall in the eastern part of the country on Wednesday night (2 December). Since then, continuous rains have been reported from the Eastern and Northern Provinces.

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said that over 12,000 individuals were affected by the cyclonic conditions. This includes one individual — a resident of Jaffna — who had ventured out to sea and remains missing. According to the DMC, approximately 15 houses were completely destroyed by the raging cyclone and another 192 houses have sustained partial damages.

However, the Department of Meteorology announced that 'Burevi' began to move away from Sri Lanka this morning 4 December), signifying a passing of the worst.

These photos, captured by photographer and visual storyteller Benislos Thushan, portray how the cyclone affected his hometown in Jaffna. Captured in between the two days when the storm raged through the north, the photos show how the people of Jaffna lived through the second cyclone of this monsoon season.

A resident of Kakkaithivu walks through a flooded street following the continuous rainfall as cyclone Burevi passes through Jaffna on 3 December. Kakkaithivu is located along Jaffna’s coastline.

A fisherman from the fishing village of Navanthurai makes a phone call. Authorities had warned fishermen not to venture into deep sea fishing due to unstable weather.

Residents of Navanthurai attend to their daily chores, as rainfall that has persisted for two days subsided on 3 December.

Fishermen of Navanthurai attend to their boats as the rain subsides.

Many of the roads in Jaffna were flooded after the continuous rain, and pedestrians faced numerous difficulties navigating the flooded streets.

Some of the residents of Aththulu Amman Kovilady, Karavetti are constantly faced with the scarcity of fresh drinking water due to high levels of salinity. Even amidst the pouring rain and floods, they have to come to the central village well to collect water for drinking and cooking purposes.

Many of the inroads in Karavetti Centre, which runs through paddy fields, were flooded following the continuous rain. A few villagers complained that it was difficult for them to navigate the inroads due to the floods.

The rain could not stop the youth of Point Pedro, who gathered at one of their favorite haunts that border the northern coastline of Sri Lanka.

Business went on as usual, despite the cyclone. Welders in a welding workshop were found sipping tea as they took a post-lunch break.

The Vallai fields, flooded following the heavy rains brought on by the cyclonic storm.

Irupalai, a village close to Point Pedro, was one of the most affected areas. The connecting road that runs through the village was covered in water, severely restricting the movements of villagers.

Inroads in Nelliady, also flooded during the rains.