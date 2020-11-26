Location-tracking technology is now being used in Sri Lanka’s fight against the spread of COVID-19 after the Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA) launched a digital programme that allows the government to trace and record the movements of civilians. Reviews of the Stay Safe initiative have been mixed – while some have praised it as an efficient and progressive measure to contain the spread of the virus, others have questioned whether their information could be misused or exploited.
Iman Saleem