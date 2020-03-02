eng
Login
Contributor Platform
Articles
Featured Videos
Quick Videos
Spotlight
In The Know
Everyday Sri Lanka
Culture & Identities
Histories
Environment & Wildlife
Startups
Food
Travel
Insights
Apps
Gears
Events - Life
Events - Tech
Reports
Quick Video
Travel
A New Artificial Beach For Colombo
Kris Thomas
2 Mar 2020
Share
Save for later
RECOMMENDED
Play Video
Play
Progress: NaN%
Duration Time
0:00
Non-Fullscreen
The public may soon get a first look of Colombo Port City’s new artificial beach.
Download the Roar App
Share Your Reactions or Comments Below
fascinated
0 Readers
informed
2 Readers
happy
2 Readers
sad
0 Readers
angry
1 Readers
amused
1 Readers