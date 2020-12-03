The government proposed a 15% CESS tax on sanitary napkins as part of the budget allocation for 2021, prompting protests from women lawmakers, activists and politicians who contended that sanitary napkins should be classified as an essential item. Speaking to Parliament, MP Diana Gamage pointed out that many girls in Sri Lanka do not attend school while menstruating due to being unable to afford sanitary napkins, while fellow SJB MP Rohini Kumari Wijerathna proposed that sanitary napkins should be provided for free for women from low-income households.