A designated day for women was first proposed in 1910 when a number of delegates at the International Socialist Woman's Conference suggested that a special day for women is organised annually.

Since then, March 8 has come to be known as the International Women’s Day, celebrated in various ways across the world. Some use Women’s Day to celebrate women, while others use it to highlights injustices and issues women face everywhere.

While at Roar we took the time to celebrate the women in our workforce, we also thought we could highlight, in an easy, accessible manner, some of the main issues women still face in our country today, despite sustained efforts by feminists and activists.

We hope that in highlighting these issues, there is greater awareness and attention to the power imbalances, discrimination, and victimisation of women and girls in society, and that this will drive impetus to change.