Did you know that if valued on the basis of a minimum hourly wage, the annual global financial value of unpaid care work would be a whopping $10.8 trillion?

Globally, women perform 75% of all unpaid care work, four times more than men. But care work is real work; it deserves to be recognised, rewarded, and above all, redistributed, to ensure that women do not continue to carry the disproportionate burden.