You've heard of the term 'Unpaid Care Work', but do you know what it really means?

Even today, it is women who perform 75% of all Unpaid Care Work around the world - four times more than men. Care work is more than just household chores, and this disproportionate distribution is affecting the lives of women and girls more than you'd think.

Here's everything you need to know about what Unpaid Care Work entails.