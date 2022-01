Professor Harshana Rambukwella is an academic whose interest are vast and varied, leading to a very interesting interview on #TheDebrief. In his conversation with Roar Media Editor-in-Chief Roel Raymond, he discusses language, culture, post-colonial literature, Sinhala nationalism, his journey tracing the concept of authenticity — and even 2016's controversial operatic rendition of ‘Danno Budunge’.