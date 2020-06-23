The Welisara Naval Base that was the vector for the largest COVID-19 cluster in Sri Lanka reopened today after two months of isolation.

In the weeks since the ‘Navy cluster’ continued to grow, with the number of infected sailors, family members and close associates surpassing 900, and nearly 4, 000 quarantined as a precaution.

On Friday (19), Health Services Director General Dr Anil Jasinghe certified the Welisara Naval Base free of the virus and Navy Spokesperson Lieutenant Commander Isuru Suriyabandara said the base would recommence operations in several phases.