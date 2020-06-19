Cinemas across the country open for business from the end of this month, the Cultural Affairs Ministry said.

Accordingly, from Saturday, June 29, once Health Ministry guidelines are given, cinema halls will be permitted to operate.

The guidelines, which will be strictly maintained, will include temperature checks, regular sanitising and maintaining distance between patrons.

Cinema halls were closed on March 14 as a result of the COVID-19 crisis in the country.

Not soon after Sri Lanka imposed an islandwide curfew that lasted a little over two months. On May 11, curfew was eased and the country has been gradually resuming normal civilian and work life since.