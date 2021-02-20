කල්කටාවේ ඊඩ්න් ගාඩ්න් පිටියට රැස්ව සිටි ලක්ෂයකට අධික ඉන්දියානුවන්ව අසරණ කරමින් ශ්රී ලංකාව 1996 ලෝක කුසලාන අවසන් තරගයට සුදුසුකම් ලැබුවේ මෙහෙම යි.
