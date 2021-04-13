The Sri Lankan New Year — the Sinhala and Tamil New Year — is undoubtedly the country's biggest cultural and festive celebration. A large part of April in Sri Lanka involves a multitude of rituals, preparations and festive activities. Originally based on the annual harvest season and the local zodiac system, the Sri Lankan New Year is a time for family and friends, shared food and memories that go beyond the differences of ethnicity and religion. In celebrating Avurudu/Puththandu 2021, here’s a throwback to some of our favourite new-year-related content:
Of Ancient Serpent Worshippers And Auspicious Times
Shared Customs Between The Sinhalese And Tamil Communities At New Year
Five Avurudu Traditions That Are No Longer Practiced
Accidentally Sri Lankan: Top 5 Not-Quite-Sri Lankan Food
Seven Traditional Outdoor Games You Can Play This Avurudu Season
Four Rabana Beats To Play During Avurudu
It's Avurudu! But Be Careful About Crackers
Cover credits pinterest.com